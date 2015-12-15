UPDATE 2-U.S. GAO dismisses Lockheed protest of $6.75 bln Oshkosh Army deal

(Adds comment from attorney)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office on Tuesday dismissed Lockheed Martin
Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for
next-generation Humvees to Oshkosh after Lockheed said
it would take the issue to federal court.
The GAO said its decision to dismiss the protest was based
on Lockheed's announcement that it would file a protest over the
lost contract with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. A clerk
with the court said the protest had not yet been filed.
"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter
involved is the subject of litigation before a court of
competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement.
The GAO had been poised to rule on the merits of the case by
Thursday but dismissed it once it moved to the federal courts.
Oshkosh said it would resume work on the Joint Light
Tactical Vehicle trucks after the U.S. Army lifted a stop-work
order that was imposed when Lockheed filed its protest with the
GAO in September.
Under the contract, Oshkosh will begin delivering vehicles
within the next 10 months, reaching an expected volume of nearly
17,000 vehicles, as well as kits and sustainment services over
an eight-year period. Winning the contract could put Oshkosh in
a prime position to bid for a total of 55,000 vehicles worth
around $30 billion over time.
Lockheed declined to comment. Army officials had no
immediate comment.
Jeff Bialos, a former Pentagon official and partner with the
Sutherland Asbill & Brennan law firm, said moving protests from
the GAO to federal court was a "known and used tactic."
"You usually do it when you think you have a better case
with a judge than with GAO," he said.
Bialos said Lockheed's decision to move the case to federal
court reflected the intensity of competition for big contracts.
"When dollars get lower and there are fewer acquisition
programs, protests go up and people fight more fiercely for
these awards," he said.
Oshkosh said the Army conducted a thorough, methodical
procurement, including exhaustive testing and evaluation of the
competing vehicles.
Privately held AM General, which built the U.S. military's
original Humvees, did not file a protest against the decision.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill
Trott and Dan Grebler)