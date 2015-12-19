Lockheed files injunction to stop work on Oshkosh trucks

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday filed for a temporary injunction seeking a stop-work order on a $6.75 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Oshkosh Corp for 17,000 new armored vehicles to replace the Humvee, which Lockheed is challenging in federal court.
Lockheed on Thursday said it had filed a federal complaint over the handling of the contract by the Army, and court documents posted on Friday showed it had also filed a motion seeking the injunction.
"We look forward to having our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) complaint heard, and all evidence evaluated, by the Court of Federal Claims," Lockheed said in a statement.
No comment was immediately available from the Army, which lifted a stop-work order earlier this week after the Government Accountability Office dismissed a protest filed against the contract by Lockheed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.