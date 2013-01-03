Lockheed wins $755 mln contract for PAC-3 missiles-Pentagon

European shares slip from 20-month highs, Hugo Boss sinks
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.
WASHINGTON Jan 3 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at $755 million for procurement of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles, including support for foreign military sales, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.
The contract runs through July 31, 2015, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.
Lockheed describes the PAC-3 missile as the world's most advanced and powerful terminal air defense missile, which can be used against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missile and aircraft. The missile defeats targets through a direct hit.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, May 3 AstraZeneca boosted its early-stage respiratory medicine pipeline on Wednesday by signing a deal with Pieris Pharmaceuticals to develop novel inhaled drugs that could fight asthma in new ways.