Lockheed wins $1.56 bln in foreign orders for PAC-3 missiles

WASHINGTON, July 23 Lockheed Martin Corp
has won $1.56 billion in new foreign orders for PAC-3 missiles
used in the Patriot missile defense system built by Raytheon Co
, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday.
The contracts, which run through June 2018, mark the
culmination of negotiations between the U.S. government and the
countries involved over the past year, after the sales were
approved by the U.S. State Department and Congress was notified.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced
the possible sale of up to $1.75 billion in PAC-3 missiles and
associated equipment to Saudi Arabia last October, followed by
an announcement in November about a similar deal valued at up to
$1.41 billion with South Korea.
The U.S. government had already approved the sale to Qatar
of PAC-3 missiles in November 2012.
Other countries that have ordered the Lockheed missile
include the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, the
United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Kuwait.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)