UPDATE 1-Pentagon, Lockheed finalize talks on 9th lot of F-35 jets

By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Defense
and Lockheed Martin Corp concluded negotiations on their
ninth contract for F-35 fighter jets after 14 months of
negotiations on the more than $6.1 billion deal, the Pentagon
said on Wednesday.
The unilateral agreement on the contract for 57 of the new
war planes, will give profit margin certainty to Lockheed and
its partners who have been producing the jet under a placeholder
agreement known as an "undefinitized contract action".
People familiar with the contract negotiations who spoke
under condition of anonymity said the tenth production contract,
a 94-plane deal, was still under negotiation.
In a statement, Lockheed said that the contract was "not a
mutually agreed upon contract, it was a unilateral contract
action, which obligates us to perform under standard terms and
conditions, and previously agreed-to items." Adding, "We are
disappointed with the decision by the government to issue a
unilateral contract action."
People familiar with the procurement process said that the
unilateral decision was rare.
The previous lot of 43 jets, lot 8, had an average unit
price of $108 million per plane. Planes in lot 9 are about $107
million per plane, 3.7 percent less, making it the lowest price
per jet thus far.
The F-35 is the Pentagon's costliest arms program. The U.S.
Defense Department expects to spend $391 billion to develop the
plane and buy 2,443 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes,
in the coming decades.
The ninth batch of jets includes 42 F-35 A-model jets for
the U.S. Air Force, Norway, Israel and Japan; and 13 F-35
B-model jets, which can handle short takeoffs and vertical
landings, for the Marine Corps and the British navy, as well as
two carrier-variant F-35C jets for the U.S. Navy.
Lockheed, and its main partners including Northrop Grumman
, Pratt & Whitney and BAE Systems, have
been developing and building F-35s for the U.S. military and 10
allies.
Lockheed's F-35 program manager Jeff Babione had previously
said that the price of the F-35A conventional takeoff and
landing version of the jet would drop to under $100 million per
plane in the 10th low-rate production batch.
On Oct. 25 Lockheed, the world's largest defense contractor,
reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts'
expectations, as sales of its Sikorsky helicopters pushed total
revenue up 14.8 percent.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)