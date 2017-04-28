Lockheed wins $1.38 bln F-35 jet contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28 Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $1.38 billion defense contract for 130 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The advance acquisition contract covers long-lead time materials, parts, components and work for low-rate initial production of the fighter jets for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales customers, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)