Lockheed wins $424 mln contract for radar emitter simulation products -Pentagon

WASHINGTON May 5 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $424 million U.S. defense contract for threat radar emitter simulations products and services, and other simulation equipment, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The equipment and services will support the Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactical Training Range project, it said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

