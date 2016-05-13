Congress notified of possible $476 mln missile sale to UAE -Pentagon

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of $476 million worth of Hellfire III air-to-surface missiles and associated equipment and services to the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The prime contractor is Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control in Dallas, Texas, the Pentagon said in a statement. The company is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corp.
The State Department also notified Congress of a possible sale of Harpoon II submarine-launched, anti-ship missiles, equipment and training to Egypt, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The estimated value of the deal was $143 million, it said.
The prime contractor for the missiles is Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio