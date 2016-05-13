Lockheed Martin wins $321.8 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON May 13 A unit of Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $321.8 million contract for research and development on the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee contract is with Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in Orlando, Florida, where 60 percent of the work will be conducted, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)