Lockheed Martin wins $321.8 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
WASHINGTON May 13 A unit of Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $321.8 million contract for research and development on the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The cost-plus-incentive-fee contract is with Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in Orlando, Florida, where 60 percent of the work will be conducted, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio