公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六

Lockheed Martin wins $357 million Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON, June 24 Lockheed Martin is being awarded a $357 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System (AEGIS) in-service combat systems engineering, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)

