Lockheed wins $10 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Aug 19 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $10 billion contract to support the C-130J aircraft production program, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

