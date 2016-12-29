版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 06:13 BJT

Lockheed Martin wins $450 million Pentagon contract -statement

WASHINGTON Dec 29 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $450 million modification to a previous contract linked to the development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
