中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:09 BJT

Lockheed Martin wins $541 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Feb 14 Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $541 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. defense contract for submarine-launched Trident II missiles and deployed support, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)
