Lockheed Martin wins $750 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 3 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded an estimated $750 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment U.S. defense contract for flight line spare parts, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
