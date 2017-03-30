版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:19 BJT

Lockheed Martin wins $1.6 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 30 Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a $1.6 billion order-dependent contract for the Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System, the Pentagon said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐