公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

Lockheed Martin wins $423 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $423 million U.S. defense contract for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
