WASHINGTON Oct 23 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $889.5 million to fund the purchase of 13 more C-130 military transport planes in fiscal 2012, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Defense Department said the agreement modifed an existing contract and would fund seven MC-130J, four HC-130J, one KC-130J and one C-130J production aircraft, all to be built at Lockheed's Marietta, Georgia plant.

The modified contract runs through July 31, 2015.