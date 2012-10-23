UPDATE 1-Lockheed wins $889.5 mln deal for 13 C-130J planes

* Planes to be built for U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps

* Contract covers planes funded in Pentagon's FY12 budget

WASHINGTON Oct 23 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $889.5 million to build 13 more C-130J transport planes for the U.S. military, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Defense Department said the agreement modified an existing contract and includes seven MC-130J planes for Air Force Special Operations Command, four HC-130J planes for Air Combat Command, one KC-130J for the Marine Corps and one C-130J for Air Mobility Command.

Lockheed's C-130J transport planes are used to refuel other aircraft, transport special operations forces and other troops, deliver supplies, rescue downed military personnel, and rapidly refuel ground military vehicles.

All the aircraft will be built at Lockheed's Marietta, Georgia plant, and the modified contract runs through July 31, 2015.

Funding for the 13 planes was approved by Congress as part of the Pentagon's budget for fiscal year 2012, which ended on Sept. 30, according to Lockheed spokesman Peter Simmons.

Since 1999, Lockheed has delivered 270 C-130J aircraft to the U.S. military and nine other countries. The latest order brings its backlog to 337 planes on order by 15 countries.