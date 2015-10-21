版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 05:23 BJT

Lockheed Martin wins $784 mln U.S. long-range radar deal-Pentagon

WASHINGTON Oct 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at $784 million to build a new long-range radar for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The new Long Range Discrimination Radar, or LRDR, will expand the ability of the U.S. missile defense system to discern potential enemy missile launches.

Lockheed beat out Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp to win the contract, which runs through January 2024. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐