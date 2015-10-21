Lockheed Martin wins $784 mln U.S. long-range radar deal-Pentagon

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Oct 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at $784 million to build a new long-range radar for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The new Long Range Discrimination Radar, or LRDR, will expand the ability of the U.S. missile defense system to discern potential enemy missile launches.
Lockheed beat out Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp to win the contract, which runs through January 2024. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.