UPDATE 2-Lockheed Martin wins $784 mln U.S. long-range radar deal -Pentagon

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON Oct 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at $784 million to build a new long-range radar that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency considers "critically important" to improving its ability to protect the U.S. homeland, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Lockheed, the Defense Department's No. 1 supplier, beat out Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp to win the contract to design and build the new Long Range Discrimination Radar.

U.S. officials have said the radar, which will be built in Clear, Alaska and is due to start operating in 2020, will expand the ability of the U.S. military to detect and respond to potential missile launches from North Korea.

Lockheed said it drew on its experience building Aegis radar systems for the Navy and a separate Aegis Ashore site in Romania, as well as its work on a variety of other missile defense programs in shaping its winning bid.

Another key enabler, the company said, was its work on the Space Fence, another long-range radar system it is building for the U.S. Air Force that will detect, track, and catalog orbital objects to predict and prevent space-based collisions.

That system passed a critical design review last month, paving the way for the start of construction on Kwajalein Island - another remote location.

Vice Admiral James Syring, director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, told a congressional hearing in March that the new long-range radar was critically important to provide a consistent ability to track and respond to potential North Korean missile launches.

"We must have consistent track and elimination capability against that threat," he said at the time. "It's a must."

The contract runs through January 2024.

Brad Hicks, who heads business development for Lockheed's integrated warfare systems and sensors business, said the company used an open architecture approach, commercial technologies and very mature military systems to design the new radar, which will be the size of about four tractor-trailer trucks.

Asked about the ability of the new radar to discriminate real missiles from fake warheads, or salvos of multiple missiles at a time, Hicks said only that the system was required to deal with an array of advanced threats.

Raytheon said it remained confident in the solution it proposed and was awaiting a post-award briefing from the Missile Defense Agency.

Northrop Grumman had no immediate comment.

Analysts said they expected one or both of the losing bidders to file a protest against the decision. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom Brown)