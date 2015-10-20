UPDATE 3-Lockheed tops 3rd-qtr profit view on increased sales of F-35 jets

(Adds share price drop, details from earnings call)
By Ankit Ajmera and Andrea Shalal
Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, on Tuesday reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand for its
F-35 fighter jets and said it expects full-year revenue and
profit at the high end of its forecast.
Lockheed shares initially fell 2.5 percent on disappointment
about its forecast for flat revenues and lower margins in 2016,
but they recovered to close at $208.73, down just under 1
percent from Monday.
Lockheed also won U.S. government approval to sell up to
four of its smaller warships to Saudi Arabia, a deal with an
overall price tag of $11.25 billion. The company said it expects
to finalize the deal in 2016, along with a big order from Qatar
for its THAAD ballistic missile defense system.
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that Lockheed
remained on track to boost international sales to 25 percent of
overall revenues in coming years.
Revenue at Lockheed's aeronautics division increased about
11 percent to $3.92 billion in the third quarter, with $500
million coming from additional sales of the F-35 fighter jet,
the company said.
Lockheed is developing and building F-35 jets for the U.S.
military and nine other countries. With estimated development
and procurement costs of $391 billion for the United States
alone, the F-35 is the world's most expensive weapons program.
Lockheed's prospects for selling 65 F-35 jets to Canada
dimmed after the election of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau as
prime minister given Trudeau's vow to reject any F-35 purchases,
U.S. industry and government sources said.
The company said it expected to finalize its planned $9
billion purchase of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft from
United Technologies Corp in the fourth quarter.
The company said it would revise its 2015 forecast after it
closed that deal and completed a strategic review aimed at
selling or spinning off its services businesses.
Excluding both moves, total operating margin in 2016 should
range from 11.0 percent to 11.5 percent, down from the expected
margin of about 12 percent in 2015, it said.
The company forecast 2015 sales of $45 billion, and segment
operating profit of $5.4 billion. Its previous forecast called
for sales of $43.5 billion to $45 billion and segment operating
profit of $5.225 billion to $5.375 billion.
Lockheed also forecast earnings per share of $11.30 in 2015,
the high end of its earlier forecast of $11.00 to $11.30.
Analysts, on average, look for 2015 sales of $44.82 billion
and earnings of $11.38 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Lockheed said it had $2.4 billion in potential cost and
termination liability exposure, given its decision to self-fund
work on C-130J transport planes and F-35 jets while contracts
are being negotiated with the U.S. government.
It said it was finalizing both deals and expected to receive
more funding this year, but about $750 million in cash payments
could be delayed until 2016.
For the quarter ended Sept. 27, total net sales rose to
$11.46 billion from $11.11 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $865 million, or $2.77 per share, from
$888 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected profit of $2.72 per share on
revenue of $11.14 billion.
