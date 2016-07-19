Lockheed Martin's revenue climbs 11 pct

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly sales as the company benefited from the acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft and increased sales of its F-35 fighter jet.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or $3.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 26, from $929 million, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $12.91 billion from $11.64 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.