Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 14.8 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft.
The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $1.09 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, from $756 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $11.55 billion from $10.06 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.