Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 14.8 percent

Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $1.09 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, from $756 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $11.55 billion from $10.06 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)