版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:35 BJT

Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 19.4 pct

Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter program has been criticized by President Donald Trump as too expensive, posted a 19.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher revenue from the F-35 and Sikorsky helicopters businesses.

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier said it expected 2017 net sales to rise 4.6-7.1 percent, compared with its previous forecast of an increase of 7 percent.

Lockheed said net sales rose to $13.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $11.52 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $959 million, or $3.25 per share, from $817 million, or $2.63 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐