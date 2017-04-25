Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue up 6.6 percent

April 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, whose
F-35 fighter jet program has been under presidential spotlight
for being too expensive, posted a 6.6 percent rise in quarterly
sales, helped by strength in its aeronautics division that makes
fighter jets.
The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier raised its 2017 net
sales forecast range to $49.5 billion-$50.7 billion, from $49.4
billion-$50.6 billion.
Lockheed said net sales rose to $11.06 billion in the first
quarter ended March. 26, from $10.37 billion a year
earlier.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $763 million
from $806 million. The company's per-share earnings were
unchanged at $2.61.
