UPDATE 3-Lockheed Martin 1st-qtr sales miss estimates; shares drop

(Recasts lead, adds management comment, background on programs)
By Mike Stone and Rachit Vats
April 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, which
makes the F-35 jets that U.S. President Donald Trump criticized
for being too expensive, posted weaker-than-expected sales and
lower profitability in three of its four divisions, sending its
stock down more than 2 percent.
The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier cut its full-year
earnings forecast by 10 cents to $12.15 to $12.45 per share,
from $12.25 to $12.55. This was the first cut Lockheed has made
to earnings per share estimates in seven years.
Operating margins fell and Lockheed executives cited a
variety of reasons on Tuesday, including fewer deliveries and
"performance matters" on certain international contracts. The
company took a total of $114 million, or 39 cents a share, in
one-time charges.
Higher development costs for a United Arab Emirates' missile
defense system were partly to blame for the charges, Lockheed
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on a
conference call.
Meanwhile, Lockheed said it is pursuing international
expansion with a goal of growing the international customer base
to 30 percent of total sales.
Helped by heightened geopolitical instability and a
pro-defense Trump administration, Lockheed's stock has hit new
highs half a dozen times since Trump was elected president last
year.
Up to Monday's close, Lockheed's stock had risen 21.8
percent in the past 12 months, compared with a 13.51 percent
decline in the S&P 500 index.
Analysts said without the one-time charge, results would
have beaten expectations, and they reiterated a positive
outlook.
"We keep our 12-month target price of $302 ... above peers
and above LMT's five-year average to reflect our positive view
of defense spending dynamics and demand for the F-35," wrote Jim
Corridore, airlines and logistics analyst at CFRA.
Lockheed executives said they expanded profit margins in the
F-35 jet fighter program, which Trump has attacked for being too
expensive.
During Lockheed's January earnings call Chief Executive
Officer Marillyn Hewson, who has met with Trump in the White
House, said the president was focused "on making sure that the
cost comes down" for the F-35 jet program and "not about
slashing our profit" margins.
The F-35 program is in Lockheed's aeronautics division, the
company's largest. The unit's overall operating margins declined
to 10.6 percent in the quarter, from 11.1 percent a year
earlier.
Operating margins at Lockheed's rotary and missions systems
business, which makes Sikorsky helicopters, fell by more than
half to 3.5 percent.
Revenue from its aeronautics business increased 8 percent to
$4.11 billion, led by higher sales of the F-35 fighter jet. The
business accounted for about 37 percent of the company's total
revenue in the quarter.
Lockheed would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of
Trump's $30 billion supplemental defense budget proposal, which
seeks additional F-35 warplanes and THAAD missile defense
systems as well as more Army Blackhawk helicopters made by
Sikorsky.
Though the estimate for earnings per share was cut, Lockheed
raised its forecast for 2017 net sales to a range of $49.5
billion to $50.7 billion, from $49.4 billion to $50.6 billion.
Net sales rose 6.6 percent to $11.06 billion in the quarter
ended March 26, but missed the average analyst estimate of
$11.23 billion.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $763 million
from $806 million. Per-share earnings were unchanged at $2.61.
The company's adjusted earnings were $3.00 per share,
topping the average estimate of $2.79, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The stock dropped 2.3 percent, or $6.19, to $269.95 in late
trading.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Rachit Vats in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Jeffrey Benkoe)