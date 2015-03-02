Lockheed invests in Rocket Lab's U.S. unit to keep pace with innovation

WASHINGTON, March 2 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Monday it had made a strategic investment in the U.S.
unit of New Zealand's Rocket Lab, which is building a
carbon-composite rocket, the Electron, to launch small
satellites into orbit for less than $5 million.
Lockheed spokesman Matt Kramer didn't say how big the
investment was, but said the company saw potential applications
for Rocket Lab's technologies light lift, hypersonic flight
technologies and low-cost flight testing.
Rocket Lab disclosed Lockheed's investment Monday when it
announced that it had completed a Series B financing round led
by Bessemer Venture Partners.
It said it would use the funding to complete its lightweight
and cost-effective Electron launch vehicle, and start operating
as a commercial launch provider as early as 2016.
Ned Allen, Lockheed's chief scientist, said Lockheed's
investment in the New Zealand startup was aimed at helping
Lockheed keep pace with innovation across the industry.
