Lockheed GPS satellite program "on target"-general

* Air Force says program doing "extremely well"
* GAO report had cited 18 percent cost increase
* Company says on track to launch first satellite in 2014
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 22 New navigational satellites
being built by Lockheed Martin Corp are "on schedule, on
target," the head of U.S. Air Force Space Command said on
Thursday, dismissing a new congressional report that cited an 18
percent cost increase on the program.
Air Force General William Shelton told a defense writers
group that Lockheed's Global Positioning System (GPS) III
satellite program was doing well and was "not even close" to
breaching cost thresholds that would trigger a mandatory
notification to Congress under the Nunn-McCurdy law.
"There is no question in my mind that that program is going
extremely well," Shelton told defense writers on Thursday.
He said any cost increase on the first two developmental
satellites likely stemmed from increased government requirements
for the program, adding that unit costs for the first two
satellites had not been finalized.
"It depends on what you pick as a baseline," Shelton told
reporters. "I understand that from a bean-counter perspective
that it might look like an increase but I don't see it that way.
It's still a development program."
The congressional Government Accountability Office on
Wednesday released a report that cited progress on U.S. military
space programs after a decade of cost overruns and schedule
delays, but said some spacecraft still faced rising costs.
The report said the first two GPS III satellites were
already 18 percent over budget, which would drive their cost up
to $1.6 billion from the $1.4 billion cost initially estimated.
Lockheed spokesman Michael Friedman said the GPS III program
was making solid progress and remained on schedule to launch
the first of up to 32 potential satellites in the new
constellation in mid-2014.
"We are experiencing no technical show-stoppers and our
program cost estimates remain within the original Air Force
program office budget," Friedman said.
He said the program had run into some challenges but had
been able to resolve those issues using a full-sized, flight
equivalent prototype of a GPS III satellite, avoiding the higher
costs of redoing the satellites actually headed for launch.
Lockheed is under contract to build the first four GPS III
satellites under cost-plus terms, which are typical for new
weapons development programs, but the company has said it is
open to moving to a fixed-price type of contract starting with
the fifth satellite, which would shift the primary
responsibility for any cost overruns to the company.
Sources familiar with the program said Lockheed and the Air
Force were expected to negotiate a contract for the fifth and
sixth satellites by the end of this year.
Shelton said the Air Force was also moving ahead with plans
to launch the new GPS satellites two at a time on a single
rocket, which would halve the high cost of launching the
satellites into space.