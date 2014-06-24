Lockheed wins $1.9 bln deal for U.S. missile-warning satellites

WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it had awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a contract
valued at $1.9 billion to complete work on two more
missile-warning satellites as part of the Space-Based Infrared
Systems (SBIRS) system.
The contract, announced in the Pentagon's daily digest of
major contract awards, runs through Sept. 30, 2022.
It funds completion of the fifth and sixth satellites in the
SBIRS system, and includes performance incentives and options
for acoustic testing, launch operations an early on-orbit
testing, the Pentagon said.
The contract comes on top of advanced procurement funding
awarded to Lockheed earlier to start buying parts that take a
long time to order. It will also fund completion of the
associated ground operations and processing updates.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)