UPDATE 1-Damaged U.S. warship to head to San Diego for repairs-U.S. Navy

(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 13 The USS Fort Worth, a U.S.
warship that suffered damage to its combining gears in Singapore
in January, will travel to San Diego under its own power for
extensive repairs at a General Dynamics Corp shipyard,
the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.
The new coastal warship, built by Lockheed Martin Corp
, will use its gas turbine engines to travel to its
homeport of San Diego this summer from Singapore, where it has
been deployed since December 2014, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said
in a statement.
The trip is expected to take about six weeks. The cost of
the expected repairs to be carried out by General Dynamics at
its NASCCO shipyard was not yet clear, a Navy spokesman said.
General Dynamics last year won a contract to perform
maintenance of the Navy's two different types of Littoral Combat
Ships, including the steel monohull version built by Lockheed.
The Navy last month removed Commander Michael Atwell as
commander of the Fort Worth after an investigation into the Jan.
12 incident, which has been linked to crew error.
The issue occurred during an operational test of the ship's
port and starboard main propulsion diesel engines, when a lack
of lube oil triggered high-temperature alarms on both sets of
gears, a Navy official has said.
Combining gears allow the Fort Worth to configure different
types and combinations of engines for propulsion at sea. The
ship left San Diego in November 2014 and was on a 16-month
deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet.
The Navy said it decided to complete full repair of the
combining gears in San Diego due to maintenance timelines, the
efficiency of repairs and available docking space at the
shipyard. Doing the repairs during a previously scheduled
maintenance period would reduce the overall cost, it said.
The Navy's newest class of warships, which were designed to
carry out a range of missions, including hunting for mines,
submarines and surface warfare, have suffered a series of
technical issues in recent years.
The accident occurred just weeks after Defense Secretary Ash
Carter told Navy Secretary Ray Mabus to end orders of the LCS
class ships at 40, instead of ordering 52 ships as previously
planned.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft and
Jonathan Oatis)