Lockheed welcomes US plan to use its combat system for frigates

| MARINETTE, Wisconsin
MARINETTE, Wisconsin Aug 21 Lockheed Martin
Corp on Friday welcomed the U.S. Navy's decision to use
Lockheed's integrated combat system for future frigate-class
ships to be built beginning in fiscal 2019, saying it would
allow greater commonality across the entire Navy fleet.
"It's great news," Joe North, vice president of Littoral
Ships and Systems at Lockheed, told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "Now we get to move out and get the fleet on one
system."
Neither the Navy nor Lockheed provided an estimate for the
value of the combat system, but North said each system accounted
for less than 10 percent of the cost of the ship. The last three
ships ordered by the Navy ranged in price from $345 million to
$441 million.
The decision will make it easier for the future frigates
that will succeed the current Littoral Combat Shipsp (LCS) to
work together with U.S. Navy destroyers, which are already
outfitted with Lockheed's Aegis combat system.
Lockheed's Freedom-class LCS ships use a modified version of
the Aegis system, while the Independence-class LCS ships built
by Austal Ltd use a combat system built by Northrop
Grumman Corp.
The Navy plans to build 32 LCS ships and then transition to
a modified, beefed-up version to be called a frigate in fiscal
year 2019 for the final 20 ships in the larger program.
Navy officials have not yet decided whether to move to a
single supplier for that phase of the program, but have said
they plan to shift to a single, common combat system.
U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command announced its plan to award
Lockheed a sole-source contract for development and construction
of two initial combat systems in a federal notice earlier this
month. The news was first reported this week by the U.S. Naval
Institute News earlier this week.
The contract will include options for two additional
systems, as well as work on the hardware and software needed to
retrofit the systems on the existing LCS ships.
Navy spokesman Chris Johnson said a review showed that only
using Lockheed's Combat Management System Component Based Total
Ship System - 21st Century (COMBATSS-21) would avert
"unacceptable delays" to the planned schedule for the new
frigates.
Navy officials had no immediate comment on whether Northrop
could challenge the decision. Northrop had no immediate comment.
The contract to be awarded runs for five years, covering the
period through fiscal 2021, according to the federal notice.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)