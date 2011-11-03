Lockheed Martin acquires Dutch simulation company

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Thursday it acquired Sim-Industries B.V., a commercial aviation simulation company with 104 employees at its production facility in the Netherlands.
The acquisition reflects plans by Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, to expand into closely related markets that build on core capabilities and expand its customer base, Lockheed said in a statement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.