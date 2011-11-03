Lockheed Martin acquires Dutch simulation company

WASHINGTON Nov 3 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Thursday it acquired Sim-Industries B.V., a commercial aviation simulation company with 104 employees at its production facility in the Netherlands.

The acquisition reflects plans by Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, to expand into closely related markets that build on core capabilities and expand its customer base, Lockheed said in a statement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; editing by Andre Grenon)