Lockheed Martin to sell 12 Hybrid Airships to UK-based firm

March 30 Lockheed Martin said it signed
a letter of intent on Wednesday to sell 12 of its Hybrid
Airships to U.K.-based Straightline Aviation in a deal that
could be valued at about $480 million.
Straightline Aviation, which owns and operates Hybrid
Airships, is working with Lockheed Martin's Hybrid Airship
reseller, Hybrid Enterprises, to finalize the purchase
agreement, the company said in a press release.
Hybrid Airships can transport heavy cargo to remote
locations, burn significantly less fuel than conventional
aircraft and land on any flat surface, including sand, snow and
water.
The airships can revolutionize the way oil and mining
companies haul equipment to remote areas, such as the Arctic,
without roads or infrastructure, enabling affordable delivery of
heavy cargo and personnel.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)