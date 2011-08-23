Taiwan F-16 sale may be taken up by US Congress

WASHINGTON Aug 23 A U.S. Senator seeking the
sale of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16C/D fighters to Taiwan
said Friday that he was exploring legislative action designed
to overcome any Obama administration refusal to meet Taipei's
longstanding request for the planes.
"This is an area where Congress could legislate to fulfill
this requirement," Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas,
said in a conference call with reporters after touring
Lockheed's F-16 production line in Fort Worth, Texas.
"The administration's decision will not be the final word,"
he said. He cited the possibility of attaching an amendment to
a defense policy bill expected to reach the Senate floor in
October or November.
Taiwan is seeking 66 new F-16C/D models to upgrade its
aging air force. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has
promised Cornyn, a member of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, that the administration will make public any
proposals if any to help Taiwan's air force by Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Bernard Orr)