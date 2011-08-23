REFILE-UPDATE 1-Taiwan F-16 sale may be taken up by US Congress

(Adds dropped word)

* Senator from Texas says exploring legislative action

* Any such move could face presidential veto

* Taiwan seeks 66 new Lockheed Martin F-16s (Adds Cornyn quotes, background, analysis, byline)

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 A U.S. Senator seeking the sale of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16C/D fighters to Taiwan said Tuesday that he was exploring legislative action designed to overcome any Obama administration refusal to meet Taipei's longstanding request for the planes.

"This is an area where Congress could legislate to fulfill this requirement," Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said in a conference call with reporters after touring Lockheed's F-16 production line in Fort Worth, Texas.

"The administration's decision will not be the final word," he said. He cited the possibility of attaching an amendment to a defense policy bill expected to reach the Senate floor in October or November. Such a move would face long odds of making it into law, including a possible presidential veto.

Taiwan is seeking 66 new F-16C/D models to upgrade its aging air force. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has promised Cornyn, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, that the administration will make public by Oct. 1 what if anything it is prepared to do to help modernize Taiwan's air force.

Cornyn said he did not know whether recent published reports that the administration has decided against supplying new F-16s were true.

He said there was "popular" congressional support for an F-16 sale despite the opposition of Beijing, which deems Taiwan a rogue province subject to unification with the mainland by force if necessary.

"I hope that we can come to some resolution that would be in the best interests of the United States and in the best interests of our ally Taiwan and in the best interests of the 2,300 people who work here in Fort Worth to produce the airplane," he said.

Any move to legislate a sale to Taiwan, if found to be constitutional, would have to be able to overcome any presidential veto. That requires a two-thirds majority vote of members present in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Asked whether he believed this was possible, Cornyn questioned whether President Barack Obama would wish to expend the political capital in a showdown with Congress.

A total of 45 of the 100 U.S. Senators, in a May 26 letter to Obama, called for the F-16 sale consistent, they said, with U.S. obligations under a 1979 law that commits the U.S. to help Taiwan maintain its defenses.

A similar letter to Obama dated Aug. 1 was signed by a total of 181 of the 435 House members.

Clinton vowed to make the administration's position on modernizing Taiwan's air force known after Cornyn put a "hold" on Senate considerations of William Burns, Obama's nominee for the State Department's No. 2 job.

