U.S. senators offer bill for F-16 sales to Taiwan

* China warns 'madmen' on Capitol Hill on sale
* Obama due to decide on Taiwan by Oct 1
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Two U.S. senators
introduced legislation on Monday to require the Obama
administration to sell 66 late-model Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N) F-16 fighters to Taiwan, a step that would anger
China.
Taiwan hopes to buy the aircraft, a sale potentially valued
at more than $8 billion, and intends to phase out its remaining
F-5 fighters.
But China has warned repeatedly against the sale of F-16
C/D fighters to Taiwan, and last week China's official
newspaper warned that "madmen" on Capitol Hill were playing
with fire on the issue.
Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Robert Menendez said
their bill would help bring the United States into compliance
with its obligations to Taiwan, and they claimed it had
"overwhelming" support among U.S. lawmakers.
However, any move to legislate a sale to Taiwan would have
to be able to overcome any presidential veto -- a tall order
requiring a two-thirds majority vote of members present in both
the Senate and the House of Representatives.
"This sale is a win-win, in strengthening the national
security of our friend Taiwan as well as our own, and
supporting tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S.," Cornyn said
in a statement. He is from Texas, where Lockheed Martin Corp
manufactures the fighter jets.
"Saying no here would mean granting Communist China
substantial sway over American foreign policy, putting us on a
very slippery slope," Cornyn said.
U.S. President Barack Obama is due by Oct. 1 to say what,
if anything, his administration plans to do to boost Taiwan's
aging air force.
But analysts have told Reuters a full package of new jets
is unlikely to be approved, saying the administration might
instead offer Taiwan an upgrade on some existing F-16A/B jets
worth $4.2 billion.
Beijing strongly opposes the potential arms sale to the
island it deems an illegitimate breakaway province. But Taiwan
says it needs the jets to counter China's growing military
strength.
