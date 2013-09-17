CORRECTED-Lockheed sees good chance of C-130 multi-year U.S. deal

(Corrects paragraph five spelling to Gallogly instead of
Gaggogly)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD., Sept 17 Lockheed Martin
Corp executives on Tuesday said they saw a good chance
of a multibillion dollar five-year deal that would allow the
Pentagon to buy 79 more C-130J cargo planes from fiscal 2014 to
2018, despite current U.S. budget woes.
Lockheed expects to be able to move forward with the
multiyear purchase agreement that would generate savings of at
least $600 million for the U.S. government, said Lawrence
Gallogly, business development director for Lockheed's Air Force
air mobility programs.
"All indications are positive on the customer side and in
Congress," Gallogly told Reuters at the annual Air Force
Association conference.
He said Lockheed hoped to move ahead with the deal as long
as Congress did not rely on temporary spending measures to fund
the government for the entire fiscal 2014 year. Temporary
spending measures, known as continuing resolutions, do not
generally allow the start of new acquisition programs.
Gallogly said the Pentagon's Cost Accounting and Program
Evaluation office had validated savings of at least 10 percent
on the proposed multiyear agreement, and Lockheed believed
additional savings were possible, versus buying the airplanes
one year at a time.
Given increasing budget constraints, the savings generated
by such a deal would allow the Pentagon to put additional funds
into other programs, he said.
Jack Crisler, vice president of new business for Lockheed's
air mobility, special operations and maritime programs, said
Lockheed was building 24 aircraft a year, and expected to
continue building the plane well into the 2020-2025 timeframe.
He said Lockheed had sold the C-130 to 14 countries, and
expected to sell "in excess of 200" more J-model airplanes to
foreign countries. The Pentagon has already approved sales to
India, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but additional possible
buyers had also expressed interest, Crisler said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Andrew Hay)