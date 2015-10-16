Lockheed, U.S. Air Force reach agreement on C-130 multiyear deal

WASHINGTON Oct 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Thursday said it had reached a verbal agreement with the
U.S. Air Force on a five-year contract to build up to 83 C-130J
transport planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps
through 2020.
The company said its goal was to complete the remaining
contract actions, certifications and congressional notifications
required to finalize the deal by the end of the year. Analysts
value the agreement at around $5 billion.
"We have reached a verbal agreement on the C-130J multiyear
II contract," Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca told Reuters in
response to a query. He gave no details on the value of the
deal, or the amount of savings it would provide, compared to
negotiating five successive one-year contracts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)