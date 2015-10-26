Lockheed wins $260 mln for materials for next C-130J transports

WASHINGTON Oct 26 Lockheed Martin Corp
has won a contract worth $260 million for the purchase of
materials need to build the next batch of 28 C-130J Super
Hercules transport planes in fiscal 2016, which began Oct. 1,
the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contract runs through April 30, 2017.
Lockheed reached agreement with the U.S. Air Force on a
five-year contract to build up to 83 C-130J planes for the Air
Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps through 2020, a deal valued
at over $6 billion.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts
last week that Lockheed had $2.4 billion in potential cost and
termination liability exposure, given its decision to self-fund
work on C-130J transport planes and F-35 jets while contracts
are being negotiated with the U.S. government.
Tanner said both deals were being finalized, which should
result in more funding this year, but about $750 million in cash
payments could be delayed until 2016.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool)