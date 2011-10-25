Lockheed contract win to support 600 UK jobs -source

LONDON Oct 25 U.S. defence contractor Lockheed Martin is set to be confirmed as the winner of a contract to upgrade Britain's fleet of Warrior armoured vehicles, supporting around 600 British jobs, according to a UK defence source.

"Lockheed Martin will upgrade hundreds of Britain's Warrior vehicles and all of the work will be done in the UK. This contract will create or sustain about 600 jobs," said the source.

The total cost of the upgrade is around 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of which Lockheed Martin can expect to book about two thirds with the remainder going to other contractors.

The deal will be confirmed by British Prime Minister David Cameron and the new Defence Secretary Philip Hammond when they visit Lockheed Martin's plant in Bedford, north of London, later on Tuesday, the source said.

Only Lockheed was left in the running to carry out the work after British defence group BAE Systems was eliminated earlier this year by the Ministry of Defence.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Hoskins)