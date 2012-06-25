Lockheed workers to vote Thursday on new contract

WASHINGTON, June 25 Striking workers from the
Fort Worth, Texas, plant where Lockheed Martin Corp
builds its F-16 and F-35 fighter planes will vote on Thursday on
whether to accept a tentative deal reached by a key union and
management late Saturday, the union said.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers union, whose 3,600-plus members have been on strike for
nine weeks, have scheduled a vote for 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on
Thursday, a top union official said.
The union, known as the IAM, represents Lockheed employees
at the Texas plant, Edwards Air Force Base, California, and
Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, announced
early Sunday that it had reached a tentative deal on a revised
labor contract with the union's bargaining committee during
meetings Wednesday through Saturday facilitated by the U.S.
Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.