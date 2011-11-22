Lockheed gets potential $7.4 bln F-22 upgrade deal

WASHINGTON Nov 21 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a U.S. Air Force contract potentially worth $7.4 billion for upgrades to its problem-plagued F-22 Raptor fighter jet, designed to be the premier U.S. combat plane.

The contract is for system upgrades, added capabilities and enhanced performance of the radar-evading jet, the Defense Department said in a digest item on Friday.

The Air Force in May grounded the entire fleet of some 170 F-22s after reports of oxygen system malfunctions, a stand down that lasted until Sept. 19. The F-22 is the costliest and most advanced fighter in the U.S. arsenal.

The F-22s at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia were locked down again in October after another suspected oxygen system glitch. Cockpit drainage issues also briefly grounded the fleet last year.

Representatives of Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, did not immediately return phone calls about the contract.

The final Raptor is due to be delivered next month after former Defense Secretary Robert Gates persuaded Congress to cap the fleet at 187 aircraft. The F-22s have never been used in battle but have rotated in and out of Kadena Air Base in Japan and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. (Reporting by Jim Wolfe; Editing by Gary Hill)