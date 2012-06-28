Lockheed workers okay labor contract, end strike

June 28 Lockheed Martin Corp workers who
build the F-16 and F-35 fighter planes voted on Thursday to
accept a new labor contract that would provide yearly pay
increases of 2.5 percent to 3 percent and bonus payments, their
union said.
The vote ends a nine-week strike by more than 3,600 members
of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers union in Texas, California and Maryland.
Bob Wood, a spokesman for District Lodge 776 of the union,
said the Lockheed labor accord was approved by an 80 percent
margin. He added picket lines have been taken down and workers
are to return to the job on Monday.
Separately, Lockheed said on Thursday that its board elected
Christopher Kubasik to the new position of vice chairman.
Kubasik, 51, the current Lockheed chief operating officer, will
succeed Robert Stevens as chief executive in January.