版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin updates on status of F-35

July 22 Lockheed Martin Corp : * On conference call with reporters, Lockheed Martin finance chief Bruce Tanner says analysis of F-35 engine failure is

ongoing, adds there are still limits on what plane can do while flying * Lockheed Martin finance chief cites cautious optimism that F-35

situation will get resolved soon
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐