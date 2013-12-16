Lockheed Martin says CEO Hewson to also become chairman

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
Dec 16 Lockheed Martin Corp, the largest U.S. weapons maker, said Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson would also become the company's chairman after Robert Stevens retires on Dec. 31.
Hewson, who ranked No.4 in Fortune magazine's list of the most powerful women in U.S. business for 2013, will become the chairman on Jan. 1, a year after she was appointed chief executive.
Stevens will retire from Lockheed in early 2014, the company said.
Hewson took the top job at Lockheed after Christopher Kubasik was fired when he admitted to an improper relationship with a subordinate.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.