版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 22:10 BJT

Lockheed Martin says CEO Hewson to also become chairman

Dec 16 Lockheed Martin Corp, the largest U.S. weapons maker, said Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson would also become the company's chairman after Robert Stevens retires on Dec. 31.

Hewson, who ranked No.4 in Fortune magazine's list of the most powerful women in U.S. business for 2013, will become the chairman on Jan. 1, a year after she was appointed chief executive.

Stevens will retire from Lockheed in early 2014, the company said.

Hewson took the top job at Lockheed after Christopher Kubasik was fired when he admitted to an improper relationship with a subordinate.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐