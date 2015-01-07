Turkey to order four more F-35 fighter jets - Davutoglu

ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey has decided to order four more of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets in addition to the two it previously ordered, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

"It is planned that Turkey will buy 100 F-35 warplanes in the project. We previously ordered two in this framework. We have now decided to order four more," Davutoglu said after a meeting of Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defence Industries. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew Roche)