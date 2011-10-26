UPDATE 1-Lockheed Martin posts higher profit

* Q3 revenue rose
* Full-year forecast raised
Oct 26 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the
world's biggest defense contractor, said quarterly profit rose
along with sales, and it raised its full-year forecast.
Net income came to $700 million, or $2.10 a share, for the
third quarter, compared with $560 million, or $1.54 a share, a
year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.1 billion,
compared with $11.74 billion expected by analysts.
Lockheed, developer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, F-16
fighter jet and C-130J military transport plane, is cutting
jobs and holding down discretionary expenses as U.S. defense
spending comes under pressure.
The company said it expected flat sales for 2012, assuming
the U.S. defense budget is approved in a timely manner with
funding at levels consistent with President Barack Obama's
proposed budget.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)