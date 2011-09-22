UPDATE 1-Lockheed boosts dividend, expands buyback

* Q4 payout of $1/shr set

Sept 22 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the world's largest defense contractor, on Thursday boosted its quarterly dividend by 33 percent and said its board approved an increase in its share buyback program.

The fighter jet and military aircraft maker declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.00 a share, payable Dec. 30 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1. It said the new quarterly payout was an increase of 25 cents over the prior quarter.

The company, whose products include the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-16 warplanes, also said the repurchase of up to an additional $2.5 billion of common stock was approved under its share repurchase plan.

Lockheed had told a Reuters Summit earlier this month that it was evaluating ways to bolster shareholder returns in a tighter defense budget environment.

"We continue to deliver on our long-standing goal to return at least 50 percent of free cash flow" to shareholders, Chairman and CEO Robert Stevens said in a statement on Thursday.

Lockheed has cut jobs and held down discretionary expenses in response to global pressures on defense spending. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)