2013年 1月 24日

Lockheed sees higher earnings, weaker sales for 2013

Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's biggest supplier, said on Thursday that it expected higher earnings this year despite weakening sales, citing a record backlog and continued efforts to cut costs.

Lockheed, which builds everything from F-35 fighter jets, national security satellites to new coastal warships, said earnings per share had dropped 19 percent to $1.73 in the fourth quarter from $2.14 a year earlier, reflecting a large noncash pension adjustment, higher income tax expenses and a special charge for job cuts in its aeronautics division.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected fourth-quarter earnings of $1.82 a share.

Lockheed said it expected earnings per share to rise to between $8.80 and $9.10 in 2013, noting that its outlook assumed that the U.S. Congress would avert $500 billion in additional Pentagon spending reductions known as "sequestration" that are due to take effect over the next decade, starting in March.
