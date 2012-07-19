UPDATE 1-LodgeNet's loss widens

July 19 LodgeNet Interactive Corp posted a wider quarterly loss on a one-time impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $103.1 million, or $4.08 per share, from $4.4 million, or 17 cents per share a year earlier.

The provider of cable TV, on-demand movies, Nintendo video games and Internet services to hotels and hospitals said it took a one-time, non-cash charge of $94 million related to its 2007 acquisition of rival On Command.

Excluding the charges, the loss was 36 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $92.8 million from $106.6 million.